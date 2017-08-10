Man being sought slams into deputy’s patrol car before running off

A man whom Houston County deputies were questioning took off, prompting a car chase that ended soon after he crashed into a deputy’s car.
The sheriff’s office had received a report from a resident who said she saw a man remove mail from a mailbox, then drive off in a white truck on Bowen Drive Wednesday morning. The mailbox owner contacted her bank and learned that there had been checks in the mailbox.
Authorities soon had a suspect, Ronald Jaimeson Embry, 38, and secured a felony warrant for identity fraud, authorities said. They also began looking for his 1996 Ford truck.
About 5:20 p.m., sheriff’s Capt. Jon Holland spotted the vehicle at the Russell Parkway and Moody Drive intersection and stopped the truck.
“While he was talking to Embry, ... there was a deputy who arrived on the scene to assist him,” Capt. Ronnie Harlowe said. “At that point, Embry decided to flee the scene.”
The chase lasted about a mile. Deputies followed Embry up Moody Road and Feagin Mill Road.
“Right before the end, Embry ran into one of our patrol vehicles, drove about another 50 yards, then fled on foot,” Harlowe said.
The crash caused significant damage to the patrol vehicle. Deputy Patrick Rutherford, who was driving the car, was not badly hurt.
That turn of events resulted in other charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer, Hollard said.
“When you use a vehicle in an offensive manner, ... you’re looking at aggravated assault.”
Embry was jailed Wednesday evening, charged with three traffic-related offenses, as well as aggravated assault on a peace officer, fleeing/attempting to elude and identity fraud.
