Out of this world TV drama is filming in Middle Georgia

In a couple of months, you might catch glimpses of Forsyth on national television.
Production crews from the upcoming ABC series “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” were filming Tuesday on English Road, according to a Monroe County Reporter photograph them working on English Road on Tuesday.
“Filming was expected to continue Wednesday, but crews said they couldn’t allow media coverage because they want to keep the show’s content a secret,” the newspaper reported.
According to ABC, the show formerly known as “The Gospel of Kevin” will premiere Oct. 3 at 10 p.m.
Jason Ritter portrays a “cluelessly self-serving person” hopelessly in the depths of despair. His character travels home to stay with his sister, a widow played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher.
His first night reuniting with family proves to be a memorable one as a celestial being named Yvette comes to him and asks him to save the world. Kimberly Hebert Gregory plays the part of the heavenly creature whose arrival coincides with a meteorite crashing near Kevin.
According to imdb.com, the series is filming in Texas at San Antonio International Airport and the Perry-Castaneda Library in Austin, which are the only two locations listed.
ABC calls the program “a unique one-hour drama, filled with hope, heart and a good dose of irreverent humor.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments