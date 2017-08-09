Jason Ritter stars in the upcoming ABC TV drama "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World," which is filming in Forsyth this week, according to the Monroe County Reporter.
Jason Ritter stars in the upcoming ABC TV drama "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World," which is filming in Forsyth this week, according to the Monroe County Reporter. Ryan Green ABC
Jason Ritter stars in the upcoming ABC TV drama "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World," which is filming in Forsyth this week, according to the Monroe County Reporter. Ryan Green ABC

Local

Out of this world TV drama is filming in Middle Georgia

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 09, 2017 10:51 AM

In a couple of months, you might catch glimpses of Forsyth on national television.

Production crews from the upcoming ABC series “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” were filming Tuesday on English Road, according to a Monroe County Reporter photograph them working on English Road on Tuesday.

“Filming was expected to continue Wednesday, but crews said they couldn’t allow media coverage because they want to keep the show’s content a secret,” the newspaper reported.

According to ABC, the show formerly known as “The Gospel of Kevin” will premiere Oct. 3 at 10 p.m.

Jason Ritter portrays a “cluelessly self-serving person” hopelessly in the depths of despair. His character travels home to stay with his sister, a widow played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

His first night reuniting with family proves to be a memorable one as a celestial being named Yvette comes to him and asks him to save the world. Kimberly Hebert Gregory plays the part of the heavenly creature whose arrival coincides with a meteorite crashing near Kevin.

According to imdb.com, the series is filming in Texas at San Antonio International Airport and the Perry-Castaneda Library in Austin, which are the only two locations listed.

ABC calls the program “a unique one-hour drama, filled with hope, heart and a good dose of irreverent humor.”

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'The dogs are eating me,' woman says in pit bull attack

'The dogs are eating me,' woman says in pit bull attack 2:31

'The dogs are eating me,' woman says in pit bull attack

Musselwhite says why he is running for mayor Warner Robins 1:17

Musselwhite says why he is running for mayor Warner Robins
Annual garbage bill is unfair, Macon official says 1:11

Annual garbage bill is unfair, Macon official says

View More Video