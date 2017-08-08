Interstate 75 construction about to put the squeeze on drivers as lanes close

On Wednesday, traffic could get a little tight moving through Macon on Interstate 75.
Contractors will be closing the right lane of I-75 South from the Interstate 16 split to Hardeman Avenue.
Orange barrels were already in place Tuesday along the curved shoulder of the road where construction vehicles will be working later in the week.
Crews expect to close off the lane by 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday before 9 p.m., workers will block the right lane of I-75 North at Hardeman Avenue to I-16 east and the Ocmulgee River bridge.
A new $500 million interchange is being built to widen the highway and create safer access and exit ramps from Hardeman to Pierce avenues and I-16 to Walnut Creek.
Collector roads are being built along the interstates and nearly a dozen bridges will be modified under the project.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments