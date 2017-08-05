Man found dead on floor of Macon motel

A 56-year-old Atlanta man was found dead Friday in a west Macon motel.
A housekeeper discovered the body of Anthony Joseph Thomas III lying on the floor of Room 310 at the Romeiser Road Rodeway Inn about 9 p.m. and called 911.
The motel sits behind a Burger King just south of Eisenhower Parkway and west of Interstate 475.
It wasn’t clear how Thomas had died, but Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones described the death as “suspicious.”
But Bibb sheriff’s spokesman Clay Williams said Saturday, “We don’t suspect foul play.”
Even so, the coroner needs help finding Thomas’ relatives.
Thomas lived on Whitewater Creek Road on the northwest side of Atlanta. His 2011 GMC Denali was parked at the motel. It wasn’t clear when he had checked in.
Calls to a construction company in Atlanta that is listed under Thomas’ name went straight to voicemail.
