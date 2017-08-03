Macon hospital to pay $2.5 million to settle ambulance billing fraud case

The Medical Center, Navicent Health has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle allegations it submitted bills for ambulance trips that were either inflated or medically unnecessary, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The settlement follows a 27-month investigation — prompted by a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former Navicent paramedic — into the hospital’s ambulance billing practices and allegations it violated the False Claims and Georgia False Medicaid Claims acts, according to the release.
The paramedic, Andre Valentine, will receive a share of the settlement payment. In his 2015 lawsuit, he claimed he was wrongfully terminated in 2014 after he questioned the hospital’s ambulance billing practices.
The agreement avoids costly litigation and doesn’t include any admission of liability, Ken Banks, general counsel for Navicent Health, said Thursday by email.
“We fully cooperated with the government throughout this process. We will continue to focus on improving our procedures,” he said. “Our delivery of high quality patient care was not affected by this issue.”
According to the release:
The investigation revealed two “suspected schemes.”
The first alleged non-emergency ambulance trips between hospitals were billed at an inflated rate, claiming they were for emergencies.
A second contended the billing of non-emergency ambulance trips for patients released from the hospital to their homes, skilled nursing facilities, hospital-based diagnostic clinics or dialysis centers also were billed at an emergency rate.
It also was alleged that in many cases, ambulance trips weren’t medically necessary at all.
The hospital has a Corporate Integrity Agreement with the federal government that requires that the hospital maintains a program, overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General with reviews by an independent organization to ensure compliance with laws and regulations regarding participation in federally funded programs.
As part of the settlement, the hospital’s agreement will be “heightened and extended to cover the newly resolved conduct.”
“Ambulance billing has long been an area of potential fraud on the Medicare and Medicaid programs,” said U.S. Attorney G. F. “Pete” Peterman in a statement included in the news release. “This office will continue to vigorously investigate and pursue those who attempt to take advantage of the program.
“We will continue to police ambulance providers throughout middle Georgia until the message has been received,” he said.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
