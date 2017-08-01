Hospital withholds settlement records in fired employee’s suit over mandatory flu shot

In 2012, the Medical Center of Central Georgia instituted a policy requiring all employees to get a flu vaccine annually.
Vann Causey, a clinical technician hired in 2008, declined to do so, citing his diagnosis of an autoimmune disorder and a risk for permanent vision damage.
He was fired Dec. 3, 2012.
Causey, 62, filed a lawsuit against the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in 2015, alleging employment discrimination and contending that the hospital had failed to accommodate his disabilities in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
He sought more than $72,000 in back pay, punitive damages and $500,000 in other compensation.
Although terms of a June settlement in the case are confidential, The Telegraph filed an Open Records Act request for details, relying on a 1995 agreement between the Bibb County Commission and the hospital that records would remain open to the public after hospital control shifted from public to private hands.
In a Monday letter, an attorney for the hospital wrote that the hospital’s records aren’t subject to disclosure.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Bibb County Commissioner Joe Allen confirmed the 1995 agreement and said it was important because commissioners wanted to keep an eye on taxpayers’ money.
“The Medical Center belongs to the people of Macon and Bibb County,” he said. “It always has and it always will. That’s one reason why we pay indigent care to it.”
Told of the hospital’s denying the newspaper’s sunshine law request, Allen said, “I think they’re wrong. They’re not a private company. … They belong to Macon and Bibb County.
“If this is going to be the case, we need to go back to court and we need to unravel everything that’s been done.”
At the time of the transfer to private hands, he said, the commission had been giving the hospital millions for indigent care.
The lawsuit
According to filings in Causey’s lawsuit against the hospital:
The hospital argues that it acted “in good faith with respect to its obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990” and that Causey is not a “qualified individual” as defined by the act.
Causey claims his autoimmune disorder is a permanent condition with no cure, and that he’s a member of a protected group under the act.
The hospital contends that Causey received written and verbal warnings to submit proper exemption paperwork by Oct. 31, 2012, and he presented a purported doctor’s note a month past the deadline.
Causey says he tried to get an exemption form from the hospital before the deadline, but was instructed to get a letter from his doctor.
The hospital denied subjecting Causey to improper discrimination and said the former employee turned down a reasonable accommodation.
Causey and the hospital agree that Causey was offered a “live” form of the vaccine after he presented a doctor’s note requesting that he be excused from the vaccination requirement and receiving an inactive form of the vaccine.
The hospital maintains that a nurse practitioner offered to contact Causey’s doctor’s office to get more information about his condition and the vaccine restrictions, but he refused.
Causey claims he asked a nurse at the hospital to talk with his ophthalmologist about his condition, but she refused.
In his lawsuit, Causey says he lost his home and retirement benefits for which he would have been fully vested within about two months of his termination.
A message left for Causey’s lawyer seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report. Check back at macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph for more on this story.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments