Missing man’s body found a week after disappearance

The body of a Spalding County man who had been missing for a week was found Tuesday about noon following a multi-agency search just east of Griffin.
Justin Deloye, 29, was last seen walking in the area of High Falls Road on July 27, according to a Facebook post by the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.
The circumstances of Deloye’s disappearance were unclear, but the sheriff’s office posted late Monday night asking for the public’s help with finding him.
Thirty deputies, firefighters, K-9 handlers were searching near High Falls and Banks roads, several miles west of Interstate 75, in the hours before Deloye’s body was found.
Records show Deloye lived in the area.
It was unclear whether foul play is suspected.
