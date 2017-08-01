Local

Missing man’s body found a week after disappearance

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 01, 2017 12:34 PM

The body of a Spalding County man who had been missing for a week was found Tuesday about noon following a multi-agency search just east of Griffin.

Justin Deloye, 29, was last seen walking in the area of High Falls Road on July 27, according to a Facebook post by the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

The circumstances of Deloye’s disappearance were unclear, but the sheriff’s office posted late Monday night asking for the public’s help with finding him.

Thirty deputies, firefighters, K-9 handlers were searching near High Falls and Banks roads, several miles west of Interstate 75, in the hours before Deloye’s body was found.

Records show Deloye lived in the area.

It was unclear whether foul play is suspected.

For more on this story, return to Macon.com

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First-year teacher hopes to make lessons matter to students

First-year teacher hopes to make lessons matter to students 0:43

First-year teacher hopes to make lessons matter to students
Cop Shop Podcast: Man thinks neighbor poisoned his lawn 3:59

Cop Shop Podcast: Man thinks neighbor poisoned his lawn
Sardis Church exit claims another truck on I-75 South 0:54

Sardis Church exit claims another truck on I-75 South

View More Video