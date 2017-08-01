Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue loading up RV and leaving Washington for the Midwest

Middle Georgia native Sonny Perdue is launching a five-state tour this week to hear from Midwest farmers.
The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture will travel to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana on a “Back to our Roots” tour to gather feedback on the 2018 Farm Bill.
Perdue, Georgia’s former governor, will be meeting with farmers, ranchers, foresters and political leaders as he also looks for ways to increase rural properity.
“They are the ones on the front lines of American agriculture and they know best what the current issues are,” Perdue stated in a news release.
The former veterinarian is striving to help create a Farm Bill that draws from the best practices of those in the industry.
Perdue arrives Thursday in Wisconin where he will appear with Gov. Scott Walker at the opening of the Wisconsin State Fair and plans to meet later with House Speaker Paul Ryan.
The tour ends Aug. 8 at the Indiana State Fair.
