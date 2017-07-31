Take another swing at naming Macon’s new baseball team as contest still in play

The contest to choose a name for Macon’s new baseball team is going into extra innings.
The Coastal Plain League had set Monday as a deadline to submit entries to name the team, but decided to give an extra 48 hours, according to a Macon-Bibb County release.
“The initial response has been tremendous,” team President Todd Pund said in the statement.
More than 1,000 suggestions have been submitted, but the deadline is now 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Suggestions can be submitted to the team’s website: maconbaseball2018.com.
The submissions will be narrowed down, and the top five posted on the website for fan feedback.
Team co-owner Steve DeLay said the identity and logo are critically important for the team’s success.
“Our intent is to narrow it down pretty quickly based on the logo ideas our designer can develop,” DeLay said.
The team, which will be made up of college baseball players, is scheduled to begin playing in June 2018 at Luther Williams Field in Central City Park.
The stadium will undergo a $2.5 million renovation to improve locker rooms and add new concessions and seats.
Macon will be the 16th team in the league, which has a 21-year history and has had 1,400 alumni drafted by professional teams.
