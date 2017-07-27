Here’s how you can get Gregg Allman’s final studio album

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:48 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 Pause 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver 1:11 Kid's College makes learning fun 0:51 New crosswalks go in to improve student safety 2:15 "You would not know this area existed if you weren't from this neighborhood." 1:59 "It's sick," man says as families find graves damaged 1:49 Mama Louise receives the Tubman Act of Courage award 2:09 Ingleside Village Pizza owner knows it's about more than dough 0:57 Both men were shot in the leg 1:40 Houston Teacher of the Year can't see himself doing any other job Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House hosted a private reception after Gregg Allman's funeral June 3, 2017. Museum marketing director Maggie Johnson explains how the tributes were likely "just how Gregg would have wanted it." Liz Fabian The Telegraph