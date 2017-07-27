Here’s how you can get Gregg Allman’s final studio album

The final studio album by the late Southern rock icon Gregg Allman is set to be released in stores Sept. 8.
Also, “Southern Blood” is now available for preorder, according to a Facebook post about the release.
The album may also be purchased here:
▪ Gregg Allman Store: http://found.ee/GASouthernBloodD2C
▪ Amazon CD: http://found.ee/GASouthernBloodCDAmz-r
▪ Amazon Deluxe CD/DVD: http://found.ee/GASouthernBloodDlxAmz-r
▪ Amazon LP: http://found.ee/GASouthernBloodLPAmz-r
The Allman Brothers Band made Macon home as its pioneering sound exploded on the regional scene in 1969.
“Gregg was very excited to be in the studio,” his manager and close friend Michael Lehman said in an article in a Gregg Allman website post about the release. “He was especially thrilled to be recording this studio album with his solo band — he was so proud of them and loved the sound that they produced together.
Lehman was among more than 200 people who came from across the country to attend Allman’s private funeral June 3 at Snow’s Memorial Chapel.
Fans lined the street and watched from the rolling hills of Rose Hill Cemetery as he was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery afterward.
The Facebook post about the album’s release has garnered more than 190,000 views, nearly 5,000 likes and more than 2,900 shares.
Fan Shirley Stubbs posted, “I'm still sad about the passing of Gregg Allman. He was a legend in his own time.
“He brought comfort and peace to so many with his rugged soulful voice. I can't wait to get this album. I'm sure I will cry as I listen knowing he will never do a live performance of it; but I am very thankful his vision was fulfilled. RIP Midnight Rider.”
The post includes a video about the making of the album.
In a Rolling Stone article, collaborators on the project talk about how the album tells Allman’s life story through song.
Comments