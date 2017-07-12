Here’s everything you need to know about new flights from Macon to Washington, D.C.

The return of commercial airline service in Macon-Bibb County will begin Aug. 18.
Contour Airlines and Middle Georgia Regional Airport officials announced details Wednesday about when flights from Macon to Washington, D.C., will start, as well as ticket costs and more.
There will be an inaugural flight for Macon-Bibb officials Aug. 17 before the public flights start the next day.
People can buy tickets at contourairlines.com. An introductory price of $49 each way will be offered through July 26. That $49 fare will be available for any flight through Dec. 15 that’s booked during the two-week window.
Standard fares will then range from $69-$199 each way.
Contour will offer 12 weekly round trips, with two each weekday and one on Saturdays and Sundays.
Wednesday’s announcement culminated months of working through logistics for the service following the U.S. Department of Transportation’s awarding a $4.7 million annual subsidy over a two-year period in January. Contour is the first commercial airline service in Macon since the departure of Silver Airways in November 2014 after just nine months at the south Bibb airport.
The logistics included ironing out the Washington area airport that people will fly into and out of, and the type of plane that will be flown.
One change from the initial plan is that the flights will be between the Macon airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Initially, Dulles International Airport was going to be the destination airport.
The Baltimore, Maryland, airport is about 33 miles from downtown Washington, D.C. The airport, known as BWI, offers free shuttles to a station that provides commuter rail service in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., region.
The plane will be a 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 that’s been reconfigured to provide expanded legroom. Complimentary snacks and beverages will be provided on the flights, which should take about 1 hour and 25 minutes to reach the destination, according to Contour.
The nation’s capital was selected because it’s the most popular flight destination for Macon and Warner Robins residents and the second overall behind New York City for all of Middle Georgia.
The Smyrna, Tennessee-based Contour is a certified air carrier by the Department of Defense, meaning that it can transport Robins Air Force Base defense personnel and cargo.
New frontier for commercial service
Macon has had a rocky history with commercial airline service in recent years.
Before Silver, another company, Georgia Skies, had a high number of cancellations and delays, and in 2012 the company had fewer than 500 passengers. The airport took another hit in 2008 when a Delta Air Lines subsidiary halted operations.
But officials said they feel confident the Contour and regional airport partnership will be different. Chaifetz has pointed to the success he says his company has had with other commercial flight services.
Contour has a high percentage of seats filled for flights it offers between Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida, and from Tupelo, Mississippi, to Nashville, Tennessee, Chaifetz has said.
