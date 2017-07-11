Halloween is new target date for ‘major construction’ finish on big road project

A huge road-improvement project that some residents would say has provided more tricks than treats is on target to finish by Halloween.
State Department of Transportation officials say the new end date for “major construction” along Forest Hill Road is Oct. 31 — or 15 months later than the originally projected.
The DOT gave an update Tuesday to the Macon-Bibb County Commission about the more than $8 million project, designed to improve safety along the well-traveled road.
The first phase of the project featured the realignment of the Old Lundy/Lokchapee intersection and the addition of a “four-legged intersection” at the realignment of Newport Road, Forest Lake Drive South, Normandy Road and Glenn Hill Court.
A stretch of the north Macon road has been widened enough to accommodate a future turn lane.
The remaining asphalt paving, striping, sidewalks and curb-and-gutter work should be completed by Oct. 31, DOT employee Keenan Ford said.
Landscaping improvements will continue until November 2018.
The transportation department has applied pressure on contractor R.J. Haynie and Associates “to get the job done and provide enough personnel and equipment to get the job done” in a timely manner, he added.
Commissioner Mallory Jones, who lives near Forest Hill, said he’s changed his daily route because of the construction project. He spoke about the frustration felt by those who live along the street as they’ve dealt with issues such as potholes not being fixed quickly.
“It’s really just been a nightmare for them,” Jones said. “I think a lot of that’s due to R.J. Haynie.”
Forest Hill’s construction was originally projected to conclude by July 2016, with an overall completion date with landscaping two years later. A second projected construction end date in November 2016 also was not met.
The second phase of Forest Hill work calls for widening from Wimbish Road to Vineville Avenue.
