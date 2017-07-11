Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Albany boy

Authorities in Albany are searching for an 11-year-old boy with autism who wondered away from home Tuesday morning.
Bruce Lemons walked from home about 8:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Albany Police Department. He is wearing only underwear and a gray and red shirt.
Multiple agencies were still looking for Lemons just after noon both on foot and by helicopter. The search was focused on the 500 block of West Gordon Avenue, just south of the town’s center.
Anyone who spots Lemons should call 911.
