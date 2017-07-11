Authorities in Albany searched for 11-year-old Bruce Lemons who wondered away from home early July 11, 2017. Albany Police Department
Authorities in Albany searched for 11-year-old Bruce Lemons who wondered away from home early July 11, 2017. Albany Police Department

Local

July 11, 2017 12:36 PM

Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Albany boy

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

Authorities in Albany are searching for an 11-year-old boy with autism who wondered away from home Tuesday morning.

Bruce Lemons walked from home about 8:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Albany Police Department. He is wearing only underwear and a gray and red shirt.

Multiple agencies were still looking for Lemons just after noon both on foot and by helicopter. The search was focused on the 500 block of West Gordon Avenue, just south of the town’s center.

Anyone who spots Lemons should call 911.

For more on this story, return to Macon.com.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

After a moped driver was hit, others tried to prevent him from getting struck again

View More Video