July 11, 2017 9:36 AM

Victims identified in fatal crash on Watson Boulevard

By Liz Fabian

A Fort Valley woman died Monday night after her Smart Car was rear-ended in Warner Robins.

Pamela Mobley Banks, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Watson Boulevard at the intersection of North Briarcliff Road, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

Just before 9:10 p.m., Banks was in the right westbound lane when she was hit from behind by a 2006 Acura RSX driven by Carole Ann Van Nostrand, 51, of Warner Robins.

Banks’ 2013 Smart Car rolled forward, jumped the curb, hit a support pole and rolled over, the news release stated.

Van Nostrand was injured and taken to the nearby Houston Medical Center, just down the street.

The Warner Robins police traffic division is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Tim Pippio at 478-293-1048.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

