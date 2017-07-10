Local

July 10, 2017 11:42 AM

Driver dies after crashing into tree during medical emergency

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A 60-year-old College Park man died after his vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday afternoon in Crawford County.

Anthony Epps suffered a medical emergency while driving a Ford Excursion on U.S. 341 about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Epps’ SUV left the road and hit a tree.

He was taken to a local hospital and died later from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 478-836-3116.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stalnaker explains how a road project left land for parks

Stalnaker explains how a road project left land for parks 1:21

Stalnaker explains how a road project left land for parks
4:19

"If they grow it, we'll sell it."
2:00

"How grateful, how proud, how thankful we are for their service."

View More Video