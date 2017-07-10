Driver dies after crashing into tree during medical emergency

A 60-year-old College Park man died after his vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday afternoon in Crawford County.
Anthony Epps suffered a medical emergency while driving a Ford Excursion on U.S. 341 about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
Epps’ SUV left the road and hit a tree.
He was taken to a local hospital and died later from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 478-836-3116.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
