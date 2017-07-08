Crawford County wreck claims two lives

A wreck in Crawford County has claimed the lives of two people.
Katelyn Watson, 28, and Trent Williamson, 37, were killed in a two-car collision that occurred Friday on Lower Hartley Bridge Road at about 7:09 p.m. Williamson was a Bibb County resident and Watson was from Crawford County, according to a Crawford County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The accident took place between Gunters Mill Road and McGreggor Circle.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are investigating the accident.
