July 08, 2017 12:15 PM

Crawford County wreck claims two lives

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

A wreck in Crawford County has claimed the lives of two people.

Katelyn Watson, 28, and Trent Williamson, 37, were killed in a two-car collision that occurred Friday on Lower Hartley Bridge Road at about 7:09 p.m. Williamson was a Bibb County resident and Watson was from Crawford County, according to a Crawford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The accident took place between Gunters Mill Road and McGreggor Circle.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are investigating the accident.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

