Line for cheap gas fueled tempers on Fourth of July

People line up for 99 cent gasoline in Macon The Z Fuels store on Hartley Bridge Road sold regular gasoline for 99 cents a gallon for 1 1/2 hours to celebrate Independence Day. The Z Fuels store on Hartley Bridge Road sold regular gasoline for 99 cents a gallon for 1 1/2 hours to celebrate Independence Day. Woody Marshall The Telegraph

