Arrests made in Macon musician’s stolen guitars case

Two Macon men are facing charges related to guitars stolen from a local blues legend.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Japeth Akeem Williams and Tamarrio Jarquez Young after they attempted to sell Friday three guitars stolen from musician Robert Lee Coleman.
Sheriff’s deputies went to the Macon Guitar Center Friday afternoon after receiving a call that someone was trying to sell instruments owned by Coleman. The night before the guitars and an amplifier were inside Coleman’s green 1998 Chevrolet Astro Van that was stolen near Pansy Avenue and Elpis Street, according to the sheriff’s office.
Coleman, who has performed with musical legends such as James Brown and Percy Sledge, went to Facebook Friday morning to help find his stolen property. He later credited a Guitar Center employee for stalling the men trying to sell his guitars.
Williams, 27, was charged with theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property. He also had unrelated charges that included battery, criminal damage to property and burglary.
Young, 23, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Anyone with information on the theft or whereabouts of Coleman’s van is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
