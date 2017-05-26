90-year-old Houston County woman killed when car veers off I-75 into trees

A 90-year-old Houston County woman was killed Friday afternoon when she apparently slammed on brakes on southbound Interstate 75 and was struck from behind by a 2010 Toyota 4Runner, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.
The impact sent the woman’s 2000 Honda Accord veering into the woods along the freeway, where it banged into a tree a mile or so below the Pio Nono Avenue exit shortly before 1 p.m.
Mary Virginia Frum, of Kathleen, who would have turned 91 next month, was thought to have been on her way home when she was killed, Deputy Bibb Coroner Ronnie Miley said.
Passerby Kelly Smith, who saw the crash, told The Telegraph that she pulled over to help.
She tried calm the driver of the Toyota 4Runner who apparently couldn’t avoid the Honda’s sudden stop. The Toyota’s driver, a 26-year-old woman from Unadilla, wasn’t seriously hurt.
Smith said another passerby, a man, went into the woods to check on Frum in the Honda, but that Frum was already dead.
“He came running back ... and for me not to look,” Smith said.
Car wreck death reported on I-75 southbound, a mile or so below Pio Nono Ave. exit in Macon: (car ran off freeway into trees) pic.twitter.com/a5504R6QIN— Joe Kovac Jr. (@joekovacjr) May 26, 2017
