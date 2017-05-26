Blues guitarist Robert Lee Coleman reports his 1998 green Chevrolet Astro van was stolen along with his prized guitars late Thursday near Columbus Road in Macon.
May 26, 2017 12:16 PM

Renowned blues musician’s guitars stolen with his Chevy Astro van

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A Macon man who has played with Percy Sledge and James Brown is really singing the blues Friday.

Robert Lee Coleman, who is featured in the Tubman African American Museum’s Trailblazers photo exhibit, reports his 1998 green Chevrolet Astro van was stolen out of Unionville late Thursday.

“Had my guitars and amp in back,” Coleman posted on his Facebook page.

The Chevy van was last seen near Pansy and Montpelier avenues, Coleman said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

