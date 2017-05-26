Driver's medical emergency leads to 4-vehicle crash on I-75

The Memorial Day holiday weekend travel crunch began with a four-vehicle crash in North Bibb County.
At about 10 a.m. Friday, the driver of a gold Honda CRV suffered a medical emergency and collided with two other cars and a tanker truck just south of Arkwright Road in North Bibb County. At least two people were hurt and loaded into the back of an ambulance, but the driver of the tanker appeared to be OK.
One lane of traffic remained open as first responders worked the scene. The highway was clear in just short of an hour.
#TrafficAlert - accident I-75 N near Arkwright pic.twitter.com/3yq799tzxE— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) May 26, 2017
One NB lane open on I-75 just south of Arkwright. pic.twitter.com/REj40R9qdf— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) May 26, 2017
I-75 North now clear after 4 vehicles collided south of Arkwright pic.twitter.com/MUV4oAo1Gd— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) May 26, 2017
