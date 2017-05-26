The Memorial day holiday weekend began with a four vehicle crash on interstate 75 in North Bibb County. The driver of the Honda CRV suffered a medical emergency and collided with two other cars and a tanker truck, according to Bibb County sheriffs deputies. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
The Memorial day holiday weekend began with a four vehicle crash on interstate 75 in North Bibb County. The driver of the Honda CRV suffered a medical emergency and collided with two other cars and a tanker truck, according to Bibb County sheriffs deputies. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

May 26, 2017 11:12 AM

Driver's medical emergency leads to 4-vehicle crash on I-75

By Liz Fabian

The Memorial Day holiday weekend travel crunch began with a four-vehicle crash in North Bibb County.

At about 10 a.m. Friday, the driver of a gold Honda CRV suffered a medical emergency and collided with two other cars and a tanker truck just south of Arkwright Road in North Bibb County. At least two people were hurt and loaded into the back of an ambulance, but the driver of the tanker appeared to be OK.

One lane of traffic remained open as first responders worked the scene. The highway was clear in just short of an hour.

