Funeral set for firefighter who ‘lived to help and serve others’

twitter email The family of fallen Macon County firefighter Darrell Plank is overwhelmed by the tribute he's received since suffering a fatal head injury fighting a fire May 20, 2017. Retired Macon-Bibb battalion chief Stephen Stafford, who was seriously injured in the 2015 blaze that killed Lt. Randy Parker, explains how Plank's death affects them all. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

