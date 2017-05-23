Traffic backed up on Interstate 75 North near Rumble Road after a tractor trailer overturned and lost its load of produce on the side of the highway in Monroe County.
May 23, 2017 7:26 AM

I-75 South backing up after truck overturns, loses load of produce

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Traffic crawled on Interstate 75 South early Tuesday after a tractor trailer flipped and spilled its cargo in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Lawson Bittick said the driver was hurt and taken to the hospital after the crash near mile marker 181 not far from Rumble Road.

The truck’s cargo of produce was scattered along the shoulder as crews worked to clear the accident.

At least one lane remained blocked as of 7 a.m., Bittick said.

“Expect delays for several hours for clean up,” Bittick stated in an email.

Georgia Navigator, which first warned of the accident at 5:45 a.m., estimates it could be early afternoon before the site is clear.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

