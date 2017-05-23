I-75 South backing up after truck overturns, loses load of produce

Traffic crawled on Interstate 75 South early Tuesday after a tractor trailer flipped and spilled its cargo in Monroe County.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Lawson Bittick said the driver was hurt and taken to the hospital after the crash near mile marker 181 not far from Rumble Road.
The truck’s cargo of produce was scattered along the shoulder as crews worked to clear the accident.
At least one lane remained blocked as of 7 a.m., Bittick said.
“Expect delays for several hours for clean up,” Bittick stated in an email.
Georgia Navigator, which first warned of the accident at 5:45 a.m., estimates it could be early afternoon before the site is clear.
