May 22, 2017 11:48 AM

U-Haul blaze backs up interstate traffic for miles as fire rages

By Liz Fabian

A U-Haul truck headed south on Interstate 75 erupted in flames just before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The moving truck made it just inside Peach County before pulling off the highway.

Light gray smoke rose into the air as firefighters extinguished the flames, which destroyed the engine and cab of the truck.

Traffic backed up for about two miles as fire trucks and patrol cars were parked in the right two lanes of the highway.

The driver appeared to be OK and talking to first responders, but no further details were immediately available.

