Baseball’s return to Macon hinges on letter of intent, stadium upgrades

A Macon-Bibb County Commission committee will discuss Tuesday a letter of intent for a collegiate summer league baseball team to play at Luther Williams Field.
A Coastal Plain League franchise calling Macon home would be contingent on upgrades being completed to the historic Central City Park stadium. The renovations could cost as much as $2.5 million and would have to be approved by the County Commission, according to the letter of intent.
The commission’s Operations and Finance Committee could decide Tuesday whether to bring the letter of intent to vote before the full commission.
The stadium improvements would include upgrades to the press box, locker rooms, dugout, concessions, field and more. The funding would likely come from special purpose local option sales tax revenue.
“If the parties cannot agree on final design and project costs, either party may terminate this letter of intent by written notice to the other party,” the agreement said.
The team would be owned by SRO Partners, which would pay $50,000-$55,000 annually to lease the stadium over a ten year period. Another $3,000 would be paid when the lease is signed.
Coastal Plain League, established in 1997, currently has 15 franchises across the Southeast. In February, an SRO official and league commissioner made the pitch to Macon-Bibb commissioners as to why having a franchise in Macon would be fruitful.
Officials are aiming to have the inaugural season take place in 2018.
“We’re not just riding in here to showcase something for a year or two, we want to be successful,” Coastal Plain Commissioner Justin Sellers said at the Feb. 28 meeting.
