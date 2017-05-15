Warner Robins looks to hire veterans

Warner Robins is looking to do more to bring military veterans onto the city payroll.
The City Council on Monday approved a resolution to give veterans a hiring preference for city jobs. It does not specify how exactly the preference would be done.
Councilman Chuck Shaheen, who made the motion to approve the item, said it simply means that a veteran’s application would be flagged and given special attention by the department head.
“We want to show the military that if you apply for a job with the city of Warner Robins, you won’t get lost in the shuffle,” he said. “We would hire the most qualified person, but they would look at your military experience as qualifications of employment.”
But he also said the city is looking at other ways to recruit more veterans, including offering an extra week of annual vacation. Those items will be brought to the council later, he said.
“This is just a small sample of what we are going to present,” he said.
The ideas grew from a meeting held Shaheen and Councilwoman Carolyn Robbins held Friday to discuss ways the city could recruit veterans. The meeting included military leaders from Robins Air Force Base.
“They were elated and ecstatic the city of Warner Robins is moving in this direction,” Shaheen said.
Robbins, who once served as city clerk, said the city at one time gave Vietnam veterans credit for some of their military service toward their tenure with the city as it impacted retirement. Five years of military service, for example, could mean a year of tenure credit with the city. She said that could be another possibility the council will consider.
“That’s one of the things we talked about,” she said.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments