Head-on collision kills 2, injures others on Mothers Day

A Milledgeville woman, who was headed home from Macon, was killed along with her passenger Sunday night in a crash near Milledgeville.
Shonda Holsey Jackson, 47, and a Macon man, whose identity has not yet been released, were pronounced dead at the scene, Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez said.
Jackson was driving a Nissan Sentra, that was hit head-on by a GMC Yukon in the 600 block of Ga. 49 near Pettigrew Road just before 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
A family of six was traveling in the Yukon, and at least two of them were injured in the crash.
The driver of the Yukon was seriously hurt with chest injuries and was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, Gonzalez said.
No further information about the extent of other injuries was immediately available.
“At this time it is believed that the driver of the Yukon was fatigued and dozed off, causing him to leave his lane of travel,” stated a GSP news release.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident with its Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.
Come back to macon.com for updates and read Tuesday’s Telegraph. Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments