Trooper tried to stop fleeing woman on I-75, now she’s dead

3:44 Solar power farm in Taylor County Pause

0:38 Single car accident snarls interstate traffic in Byron

1:25 Warner Robins SWAT executes warrant in quiet neighborhood

5:04 Body of missing woman found in Monroe County

0:41 Scenes from Monroe County search for missing woman

1:07 Brookdale students pick out five new books to take home

3:26 Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in Monroe County search for missing woman

2:52 Shaw High grad fighting to keep her boyfriend in the United States

1:44 Why Gov. Deal is emotional about Drug Court