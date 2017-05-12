Trooper tried to stop fleeing woman on I-75, now she’s dead

A Swainsboro woman died Thursday after being thrown from an SUV that was fleeing from law enforcement.
Perry police initially tried to stop 45-year-old Pamela Theobold, who was reportedly acting suspiciously at the old Ford dealership on Sam Nunn Boulevard before the chase began at 1:45 p.m.
Workers called for help.
“They felt this woman wasn’t right so they called 911 to report whatever issues this person was having,” Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Craig Smith said.
When she kept going, a Georgia State trooper entered the chase that moved onto northbound Interstate 75.
Due to the high rate of speed, the trooper performed a maneuver used to stop cars.
The 2004 Ford Excursion with a Virginia license plate started “rolling down the interstate,” Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said.
Just south of the Byron exit at Ga. 49, the SUV landed upright.
Theobold was thrown from the vehicle in the crash.
“She didn’t look real good,” Deese said. “She was in real bad shape when they loaded her into the ambulance.”
Theobold suffered major head injuries and was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Medical Center, Navicent Health, Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, which blocked the highway for hours.
Telegraph writer Laura Corley contributed to this report. Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
