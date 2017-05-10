Local

May 10, 2017 8:41 PM

Filming for ‘Rampage’ starts at Middle Georgia Regional Airport

By Laura Corley

A dramatic, and possibly explosive, scene was set to unfold Wednesday night at Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Military jets, trucks of explosive fuel, big fans and fire extinguishers were among sights on the runway before filming began on “Rampage.”

The movie, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is based on the 1980s arcade game in which monsters attempt to destroy cities, according to IMBd.com.

A crew of folks worked to set up special lights atop the Lowe Aviation building while extras lined up and were briefed on what to expect.

Wednesday marked the first of three days for filming of the movie, which is set to play in theaters sometime next year.

