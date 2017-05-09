Police investigating midafternoon stickup at Warner Robins dollar store

A dollar store in Warner Robins was robbed just after noon Tuesday by two men — one toting a handgun.
The masked men walked inside Family Dollar at 500 Elberta Road about 12:30 p.m., demanded money from a store clerk and left, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
Employees sat under a tree outside the store as investigators worked the crime scene. They declined comment but said no one was hurt.
Randy Williams, a customer who was in the store when it was robbed, described a harrowing scene. He said he only saw one gunman who entered the store and pointed a gun directly at Williams’ head. Williams, an Army veteran, said he urged the gunman to remain calm and for the store clerk to do what he said.
Williams had just gotten $50 cash back from his purchase and gunman snatched that from him. Williams said he got on the floor and the gunman then pointed the gun at the store clerk.
“He was just following her around with the gun pointed to her head,” he said. “She got hysterical.”
Williams said the man was demanding that she get money from the safe, which she said was on a timer and that she couldn’t do. He eventually got money only out of the register and fled.
Williams said the store manager told him he would get his $50 back Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the stickup is urged to call Detective Mark Wright at 478-302-5380 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Staff writer Wayne Crenshaw contributed to this report.
