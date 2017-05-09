Middle Georgia couple wins $570,344 on game show

One Middle Georgia couple took home more than half a million dollars on a game show.
Ryan and Stephenie Starkey, of Hawkinsville, appeared on NBC’s “The Wall,” which premiered its second season Monday night. According to WMGT, the couple won $570,344 but kept the results of the show a secret. They hosted a viewing party with their friends and family when the episode premiered.
“The best part is all of our friends were here,” Stephenie Starkey told the news station. “All of our family, our friends from all across the world, they were all watching. I mean, it’s just fun.”
The couple told the station they don’t have specific plans for the money, but they are planning a trip to Disney World.
