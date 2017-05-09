Local

May 09, 2017 2:35 PM

Middle Georgia couple wins $570,344 on game show

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

One Middle Georgia couple took home more than half a million dollars on a game show.

Ryan and Stephenie Starkey, of Hawkinsville, appeared on NBC’s “The Wall,” which premiered its second season Monday night. According to WMGT, the couple won $570,344 but kept the results of the show a secret. They hosted a viewing party with their friends and family when the episode premiered.

“The best part is all of our friends were here,” Stephenie Starkey told the news station. “All of our family, our friends from all across the world, they were all watching. I mean, it’s just fun.”

The couple told the station they don’t have specific plans for the money, but they are planning a trip to Disney World.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why Gov. Deal is emotional about Drug Court

Why Gov. Deal is emotional about Drug Court 1:44

Why Gov. Deal is emotional about Drug Court
Woman found dead in east Macon apartment 3:32

Woman found dead in east Macon apartment
'Bonnie and Clyde' couple share a moment as jury begins deliberations 0:33

'Bonnie and Clyde' couple share a moment as jury begins deliberations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos