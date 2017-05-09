Fired college football coach sues for wrongful termination, discrimination

Former Fort Valley State University football coach Donald Pittman has filed a $750,000 lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully ousted and suffered age and sexual discrimination.
The suit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, names the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia and three university officials — university president Paul Jones, chief compliance officer Denise Eady and chief of staff Kendall Isaac as defendants.
Messages left for the Board of Regents and at the Fort Valley State University communications office were not immediately returned Tuesday.
According to the lawsuit:
The Fort Valley football program’s budget was cut from $324,000 in 2013 to $150,000 in 2014 and $100,000 in 2015.
Football scholarships were cut from 22 to nine and a number of players’ scholarships were revoked by the school or the school otherwise failed to fulfill its “financial assurances.”
In November 2015, a student athlete alleged the university’s athletic director failed to follow through on a promise to pay student athletes’ rent. An investigation was launched at the school amid former students athletes’ allegations that Pittman paid their rent in violation of NCAA rules.
Eady, who conducted the probe, concluded Pittman violated NCAA bylaws. Pittman contends Eady had no training related to the rules and that the NCAA later found that he had “committed no serious violations.”
Pittman, who had led the team to 40 wins and 33 losses since his hiring in 2009, was fired March 28, 2016.
The fired coach contends he didn’t have an adequate opportunity to respond to the allegations, he wasn’t given a separation notice as required by the Georgia Department of Labor and he didn’t receive a final report as mandated by the school’s handbook.
Pittman appealed his firing April 1, 2016, and a Fort Valley State University committee upheld his termination. He also appealed to the Board of Regents, but the appeal was denied Feb. 14, 2017.
He filed a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging he was treated differently and less favorably than similarly situated woman and younger employees.
Before his firing, Pittman was told that Eady “had built a toxic and volatile environment” against him “for the perceived benefit of a sorority sister.”
LuWanna Williams, Eady’s sorority sister, was promoted following Pittman’s termination. She now serves as the school’s associate director of athletics, according to the university’s website.
Pittman contends younger coaches who have committed proven NCAA violations were allowed to keep their jobs.
He also alleges the university has slandered and libeled him, by giving false information about him to the NCAA and others, according to the suit.
Check back at macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph for more on this story.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments