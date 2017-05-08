Local

May 08, 2017 11:17 AM

Alcohol ban at Rosa Parks Square up for debate

By Stanley Dunlap

A Macon-Bibb County commissioner’s proposal could spell the end of alcohol being allowed inside a downtown park.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas is sponsoring an ordinance that would prohibit alcohol inside Rosa Parks Square. The measure comes on the heels of recent a press conference where Lucas was among a group of Macon-Bibb leaders in opposition of the Just Tap’d craft beer festival held at the park on April 29.

Similar viewpoints were expressed during a July 2016 meeting about a redesign of the park. At the time several residents and Macon-Bibb officials said they wanted the park to be a place of reflection and respect instead of commercialism.

Lucas’ ordinance will be discussed Tuesday by the commission’s Facilities and Engineering Committee.

A special event permit is required for alcohol to be consumed or sold in a Macon-Bibb County public park.

