About 200 people turn out for a National Day of Prayer event in Warner Robins

About 200 people turned out for a 2017 National Day of Prayer observance Thursday at Warner Robins City Hall.
Similar observances were held in Macon, Perry, Forsyth and other Middle Georgia communities. The National Day of Prayer is held on the first Thursday of May.
This year’s theme was entitled, “For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us... Forgive Us...Heal Us!” based on Daniel 9:19 in the Bible.
Dale Smith of Warner Robins participated in the observance for the first time corporately, though she’s observed the event in her home in previous years.
“It’s important as a nation that we turn to God,” Smith said. “He is our resource, our source, our power.
“And He says (that) if my people who are called by name will humble themselves and turn from their wicked ways, I will heal their land,” she said.
Smith encouraged others to pray for President Trump, as well as national, state and local leaders.
Mayor Randy Toms led the prayer for those serving in public safety, asking God to restore the respect due them across the nation.
Other community leaders and pastors from the area prayed for the nation’s military, for families and for issues facing the nation.
The event also included the Presentation of Colors, a song of praise and the blowing of Shofar.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
