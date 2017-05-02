Military men and women sought for “Rampage” movie set to film in Macon

Military men and women are being sought by casting directors for “Rampage,” a movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that’s set to shoot at the Macon Regional Airport next week.
The movie is based on the 1980s video game in which monsters attempt to destroy cities, according to IMDb.com.
Those interested in trying out should be able to work May 10 and 11, according to an open call posted Tuesday on projectcasting.com.
“Producers are looking for talents as military training or other related training,” according to the the casting call.
Producers also are looking to cast people ages 18-40, of any ethnicity, who are physically fit and able to work on a movie set, according to the website.
Interested men must be clean-shaven with short hair, or be willing have their hair shaved or cut. Women must have short hair or hair that can be pulled back off the face, the casting call said.
Fitting will take place in Doraville on Thursday, Friday and Monday.
The gig pays $125 for eight hours with overtime, if necessary, and fitting pays $31.25. Those traveling from more than 20 miles away will be offered a stipend for gas, the website said.
To apply, email projects2@TSCasting.com and type “2 DAY MILITARY” in the subject line and include your name, age, height, weight, sizes, military experience, where you live and two current, clear photos of yourself “looking the part,” the website said. One photo should be from the shoulders up and another photo from the knees up.
