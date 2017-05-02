Car goes airborne in police chase with identity theft suspect

A police chase with an identity theft suspect ended with the woman’s car going airborne at the end of a dead end in Byron.
Sarah Elizabeth Kennedy, 28, of Hephzibah near Augusta, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after leading Centerville police officers on a chase through Warner Robins and Byron.
According to a Centerville police news release, a teller at Colony Bank on Gunn Road noticed Kennedy was trying to cash a check with a debit card belonging to a loyal customer.
Bank employees tried to stall after calling Centerville police.
As an officer arrived, Kennedy sped off from the drive-thru in a white Chevrolet Malibu, which turned out to be stolen out of Bibb County.
She nearly hit a patrol vehicle as she drove through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, the release stated.
Kennedy allegedly darted in and out of traffic, ran red lights and crossed lanes as she led the chase toward Margie Drive, down Watson Boulevard and onto Interstate 75 northbound nearing 90 mph, the release stated.
She exited at Byron on Ga. 49 and then avoided officers by making a sharp turn and crossing five lanes of traffic before turning down Cane River Drive.
The Centerville police followed and as Kennedy hit the dead end, she continued over a slight hill and went airborne and came to rest behind a pile of dirt.
Detectives had their weapons drawn as Kennedy left the car and threw her hands in the air.
She was arrested and booked on multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, DUI, identity theft fraud and numerous traffic violations.
