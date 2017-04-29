Local

April 29, 2017 6:06 PM

Missing man found dead in midstate river

By Amy Leigh Womack

A missing East Dublin man was found dead Saturday in the Oconee River.

The body of Dmitri Rickk Efforts, 48, was spotted just after noon by a fisherman near the boat ramp off Buckeye Road, said Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley.

Efforts walked away from his home on Jackson Street on Wednesday morning and hadn’t been seen since then, Stanley said.

His body was driven to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta on Saturday for an autopsy, although Stanley said there weren’t apparent signs of foul play.

