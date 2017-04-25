Deputies shoot, wound suspect barricaded in Lizella house following assault

A man who had barricaded himself inside a Lizella house Tuesday afternoon was reportedly shot and wounded as Bibb County sheriff deputies entered the residence.
Earlier in the afternoon, two elderly people had been assaulted at a house on Moncrief Road, not far south of Lake Tobesofkee on the east side of Lizella. A suspect had barricaded himself inside, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.
The victims, thought to have been cut or stabbed, were found lying in the front yard and taken to a Macon hospital by ambulance.
By 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s SWAT team had converged on the house and surrounded it. The one-story, brick-veneer home sits at 2768 Moncrief, roughly midway between Columbus Road and U.S. 80, and about three miles west of Middle Georgia State University and Interstate 475.
Sheriff’s deputies had used a megaphone trying to talk to the man inside the house.
According to property records, the house is owned by Bobby and Vivian Hughes, both in their early 70s, but it was not immediately known if they were the people assaulted.
