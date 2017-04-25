Navicent officials propose traffic changes around medical center

As major changes with new lofts and new Children’s Hospital are underway, Navicent Health presented Macon-Bibb County officials Tuesday with ideas for improving access to the medical campus.
Navicent continues moving ahead with plans for the new pediatric center and construction is expected to be finished this summer on the Lofts at Navicent — a 60 apartment unit and retail space located on Spring Street. And tying into those improvements, Navicent’s proposed traffic improvements included a potential roundabout and partial road closure, which drew concern from at least one Macon-Bibb official.
Navicent officials said these ideas are in the preliminary stages and that they plan to meet with people in the neighborhood that would be impacted by the traffic changes. Macon-Bibb commissioners would have to approve any of the road projects.
“Our goal here broadly here is to create a sense of destination that you’ve arrived in a medical district,” Navicent official Timothy Slocum said.
The four proposed changes include:
▪ Roundabout at Spring Street and Pine Street
▪ Closing a portion of Spring Street and Columbus Street for an outdoor plaza and green space
“The County owns a park and we own the adjacent parcel,” Slocum said. “We propose creating a greenspace … that serves as a buffer between us and the neighborhood.”
▪ Improvements at Hemlock Street and New Street, including islands, landscaping and removal of on-street parking.
▪ Traffic intersection reconfiguration (possible roundabout) at New Street, Forsyth Street and D.T. Walton Way.
“It’s a funny five-way intersection that creates some questions about pedestrian safety and how best to navigate that,” Slocum said.
The idea of shutting down part of Spring Street is not appealing to the neighborhood’s residents, Commissioner Larry Schlesinger said.
“What I fear and what the neighborhood fears is traffic will be rooted into the neighborhood itself by closing off Spring Street,” he said. “I really think that if you’re going to sell this you’ve got to go to neighbors and talk about it. The way it looks now, I think you’ll have to be willing to compromise.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
