New shopping center could close north Macon road

A section of Wesleyan Drive could be permanently blocked off to make way for a new north Macon shopping development.
The Jones Company has filed a petition to close the section of Wesleyan between Riverside Drive and New Forsyth Road. The closure would be part of a planned development called Riverside Centre that could feature a movie theater and 415,500 square feet of stores and restaurants.
The Macon-Bibb County Commission Facilities and Engineering Committee will discuss Tuesday whether to allow the company to buy that nearly 1-acre property for $141,700.
There are about 1,000 vehicles daily that used that stretch of Wesleyan over seven day period, according to a traffic study performed by the Macon-Bibb County Engineering Department. The department is taking a “neutral” stance on the road closure and is asking officials to weigh the economic benefits, impact on traffic and input from residents.
“The proposed road closure will increase congestion, but not significantly if adequate traffic enhancements are installed,” the resolution said.
The 37 public comments submitted about the proposed closure were nearly unanimous in their disapproval of the plans. Multiple comments come from residents speaking about how they use the road to avoid traffic along the Riverside and Bass intersection.
The proposed Riverside Centre would be located at 1771 Bass Road and New Forsyth Road.
