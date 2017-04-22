Local

April 22, 2017 12:14 PM

Former sheriff arrested on drug charges

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

A former sheriff has been arrested on drug charges in Twiggs County.

Maurice Lynn Johnson, who was Wheeler County’s sheriff from 2012-16, was listed as booked in the county jail Saturday, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office website. He is charged with one count of methamphetamine possession and one count of possession and use of drug-related objects.

Johnson, of Alamo, also was cited for following a vehicle too closely and window tint and tag light violations. His bond had not been set as of Saturday afternoon.

Johnson also was arrested in January for stealing 12 bales of pine straw from private property, according to published reports.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting

Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting 3:04

Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting
Program gives child support-owing dads alternative to jail 2:24

Program gives child support-owing dads alternative to jail
Bonaire Middle students getting real-world lessons from new henhouse 0:44

Bonaire Middle students getting real-world lessons from new henhouse

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos