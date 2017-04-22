Former sheriff arrested on drug charges

A former sheriff has been arrested on drug charges in Twiggs County.
Maurice Lynn Johnson, who was Wheeler County’s sheriff from 2012-16, was listed as booked in the county jail Saturday, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office website. He is charged with one count of methamphetamine possession and one count of possession and use of drug-related objects.
Johnson, of Alamo, also was cited for following a vehicle too closely and window tint and tag light violations. His bond had not been set as of Saturday afternoon.
Johnson also was arrested in January for stealing 12 bales of pine straw from private property, according to published reports.
