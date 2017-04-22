Ga. 247 reopened in Bonaire after early morning fire

A fire at a power substation closed down a section of Ga. 247 in Bonaire on Saturday morning.
The incident happened at the Flint Energies facility on Ga. 96 around 2:30 a.m., said Sgt. Mike Kluge of Houston County 911. The Houston County Fire Department responded to the fire and cleared the scene.
Ga. 247 between Ga. 96 and Sandy Run Road was closed to through traffic until around 4 a.m., according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Traffic Division.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
