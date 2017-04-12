Friends rally in support of man battling same disease that killed his brother

1:53 Bibb school officials dish on budget plans Pause

4:05 Cop Shop Podcast: She conked out -- with weed in her car

0:50 Macon-Bibb officials hear plea in support of anti-discrimination measure

0:42 Macon resident questions the need for change to anti-discrimination law

1:16 Bibb teachers challenged to inspire students

1:08 Fire destroys apartments, woman rescued

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

2:01 Man accused of pimping runaway teen on trial

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry