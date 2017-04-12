Friends rally in support of man battling same disease that killed his brother

Nearly a year ago, Garrett Childers’ friends and family flocked to the Library Ballroom for his wedding.
Saturday, they will return to show their love and support for the 23-year-old Macon man who is now battling the same disease that claimed the life of his older brother, Austin Childers, who died in February of 2014.
A few months after Garrett and Katie Childers were married, he began having symptoms and was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease in October.
Unlike the slow progression of his brother’s illness over nearly 12 years, Garrett Childers’ health has declined rapidly over the past five months.
A Prayers for Garrett Childers Facebook page mirrors a similar effort created for his brother.
Saturday’s celebration and raffle begins at 7 p.m. at 652 Mulberry Street and is free to the public.
The Growler Spot and Carriage Hills Bottle Shoppe is providing a cash bar with all proceeds benefiting the Childers.
A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will be held and a number of items also will be raffled off in a grand prize drawing, including a Bushmaster AR15 rifle from Classic Firearms of Macon and a Lennox Heating & Cooling system from Aire Serv of Central Georgia.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Growler Spot, Classic Firearms of Macon and Aire Serve of Central Georgia.
Those who can not attend the benefit are invited to make a tax-deductible contribution online through Project Giving by designating the “Garrett Childers Benefit on the PayPal link.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
