Latest union turmoil worries Robins advocates

A shakeup in the temporary leadership in the largest union at Robins Air Force Base is causing concern among base advocates.
American Federation of Government Employees Local 987 remains under control of a trustee after the national union took over the local in August. A election date has not been set to allow the local membership to choose its leadership.
Dan Penny, the outgoing executive director of the 21st Century Partnership, said the trustee is trying to put people back in office who were supporters of former union president Tom Scott. Scott was booted from office in an election in 2013 that was swept by a slate of candidates promising a more cooperative working relationship with management.
“It’s very concerning to me, and it should be to just about everybody else who ever heard of Tom Scott,” Penny said. “They are putting a lot of people back in who worked with Scott and have the same thought process as Scott.”
The trustee, Ray Van Schoubroek, removed Marion Williams as interim president last week and replaced him with Ron Hill. David Tucker, a union steward who had been working as the liaison to the aircraft maintenance area, was also removed.
A person who answered the phone at union hall on Monday said Schoubroek had no comment. Hill also did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Penny said he has tried to show patience with Schoubroek and was told recently that an election for local offices will be held in June or July. However, now Schoubroek is saying it will be October and a date has not been set, according to Penny.
Penny said he is especially bothered by the delay in having an election because no substantive charges have been brought against the union officers who were ousted in August. He said there is a current attempt to bring a charge against a long-time, respected union officer for allegedly having a conversation with another union member about union business outside of union hall.
Penny said the union bylaws state that union business cannot be discussed outside of union hall, but he said that is an unrealistic rule.
Penny said no cause was given for the shakeup last week. He said the reason is that the Schoubroek wanted to have delegates who would vote to re-elect Everett Kelley, the region vice president, at a convention set for May. The local membership has voted to elect delegates to the convention, but by removing the officers, Penny said, Schoubroek has circumvented the will of the membership. He said the Robins delegation would make up one of the largest voting blocks in the region.
The partnership works to secure new missions for Robins and protect it in the event of a Base Realignment and Closure Commission. Penny announced his resignation from the partnership April 2 but will remain on the job tentatively for several more weeks.
Wayne Crenshaw
