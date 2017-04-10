New softball fields, enhancements could be on the way at Macon park

A popular park for baseball and softball leagues could soon undergo a major transformation.
Plans call for Freedom Park to receive $2.3 million in improvements as part of the 2012 special purpose local option sales tax measure. The Macon-Bibb County Commission’s Operations and Finance Committee will vote Tuesday on whether to move ahead a construction bid for the project.
The first phase will take place on the Morgan Road side of the park, Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore said.
It includes relocating Morgan to the edge of the property and stormwater repairs. A four field softball complex will be built, a new splash pad installed and the swimming pool would also be removed.
If approved by the committee and full commission, the project would take about 210 days to complete once construction starts, according to the agreement.
They would be the second round of improvements at the 3301 Roff Ave. park in the last several years. In 2014, a new boxing center opened at Freedom Park.
Recreation/cultural centers
Another recreation project returns to the commission agenda on Tuesday.
A Lizella recreation resolution at Flintrock Park was delayed a week in order to provide more information to residents about the Lake Tobesofkee project.
The $494,000 project would include constructing an enclosed pavilion, installing playground equipment, repairs and some other work. Funding would come from the 2012 SPLOST.
The commission will also discuss Tuesday approving a budget and project timeline for the new $280 million SPLOST.
And several projects that tie into that schedule will be discussed for a second time after some commissioners were opposed to moving ahead before approving a prioritization list.
The projecs include $2.8 million in renovations, including a new heating and air conditioning system and upgraded seating, at the Grand Opera House. There’s also another $964,000 of sales tax bond money proposed for Dolores A. Brooks Park, formerly known as East Macon Park.
Also, a resolution to spend up to $300,000 in blight bond money for a Kings Park Community Center will go before the Operations and Finance Committee on Tuesday.
Road improvements
Several dozen Macon roads could receive some minor repairs by the end of the year.
The Operations and Finance Committee will vote Tuesday on applying for a Georgia Department of Transportation program to fund road improvements. Under the local maintenance and improvement grant, Macon-Bibb would provide a 30 percent match of $129,370 while the DOT would pay about $431,000.
Among the roads scheduled to receive to get new pavement marking and repaired guardrails are Sardis Church Road, Log Cabin Drive, Riggins Mill Road and Zebulon Road.
The project report also lists installing a traffic signal at Houston Road and Allen Road.
Macon-Bibb would use 2012 SPLOST money to pay for the improvements.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
