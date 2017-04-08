Speed demons race on downtown Macon street

Speed demons took over a downtown Macon street on Saturday during the Magnolia Soap Box Derby.
The annual car race that takes place next to Washington Park drew thousands to see custom-made vehicles up close. And this year, they saw a newcomer to the race, Academy of Classical Education charter school, earn a second-place finish after traveling the Magnolia Street course in 9.717 seconds.
The ACE team was made up of 10th graders Jared Taylor, Andy Prather, Gavin Johnson and Hampton Johnson as well as science teacher Dan Maley. Prior to the race, the driver Taylor was a little apprehensive about the steepness of the hill, but after a practice run and the official race, the thrill endured longer than the 10 seconds that the race did.
ACE students planned to incorporate physics lessons into who would drive the soapbox, but then decided it would simply be who fit into the car. They were was among about 17 high school and after-school organizations from nine counties participating in the STEM Gravity Racing Challenge.
“It was a lot more thrilling and exhilarating than I expected,” Taylor said.
The daylong event featured the Gravity Racing Challenge, the Big Wheel race for ages 3-8, and the Shadetree competition for adults — while previous winners faced each other in the professional race. And there was more than excitement from the burned rubber for people to enjoy during the derby. There were DJs playing hits and musical performances and 17 food vendors from places such as Macon and Atlanta.
It takes months of preparations to organize the derby, but its well worth it when race day arrives and the quiet and is replaced with excitement from the thousands in attendance, said Mariana Furlin, a member of the Magnolia Soap Box executive committee.
There are numerous sponsors and volunteers working to pull the event off.
“These are some of the most amazing and dedicated people to work with,” Furlin said.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
