Survey teams probe multiple suspected tornadoes that cut across Georgia this week

After a barrage of bad weather this week, National Weather Service survey teams are tracking more than two dozen possible tornado tracks from storms Monday and Wednesday.
Early this week, crews began looking into 21 suspected tornado tracks from Monday’s storms, but suspended the probe to prepare for Wednesday’s bouts with severe weather that might have spawned another half-dozen tornadoes.
They confirmed weak twisters Monday in the counties of Carroll, Spalding, and Henry, but the other tracks need further investigation.
Monroe County EMA Director Matt Perry posted video of his flight over a confirmed tornado track in Smarr, but the full report has not been completed on that storm.
Teams were back out Thursday with a whole new list of locations to check.
“We really haven’t gotten back much from our survey teams. They are still out there working,” meteorologist Lauren Merritt said, as she took a break from adding new damage reports from social media to the list.
Wednesday’s preliminary reports from Emergency Management Agencies, trained spotters and the public, show at least six possible twisters are under investigation, including five in the southern sections of Middle Georgia.
Not far from Americus in the Webster County town of Weston, two structures were damaged on Main Street where one building collapsed and another lost its roof just before 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Just before 4 p.m., about a mile southeast of Drayton in Dooly County, a roof was blown off a garage near the intersection of Franklin and Collier Cemetery roads.
Shortly after 5 p.m. in the Dodge County town of Gresston, large trees were blown down with one landing on a house.
In the Laurens County hamlet of Five Points, multiple trees and power lines toppled on James Evans Road where a home and barn were damaged at about 5:20 p.m.
A couple minutes later, a trained spotter reported snapped trees and power lines along Ga. 319 about three miles east of Five Points.
The only suspected tornado outside of southern Middle Georgia was reported just east of Atlanta shortly after 2 p.m. in Newton County.
Multiple houses were damaged along Wapakonata Trail in Northeast Ashley Grove.
Although a wind advisory for gusts up to 35 mph was in effect Thursday, only a few downed trees were reported in the Peachtree City NWS forecast area, Merritt said.
