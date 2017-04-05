Local

April 5, 2017 7:03 AM

Tornado Watch posted as Middle Georgia braces for dangerous storms, hail, flooding rain

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A tornado watch has been issued for Middle Georgia until 1 p.m. Wednesday with the first approach of three waves of severe weather expected Wednesday through midnight.

The National Weather Service reported large hail at the Alabama border before 6 a.m. Wednesday and those storms are tracking toward Macon.

A severe thunderstorm watch for Bibb, Monroe, Houston, Pulaski, Crawford, Butts, Dooly Peach, Wilcox, Crisp and surrounding counties was posted until 9 a.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday as heavy rains are expected across the region through the day and into the night.

Forecasters expect an even stronger bout of bad weather in the afternoon hours before a final flurry of storms in the evening hours.

Macon-Bibb County EMA Director Spencer Hawkins encourages everyone to have an emergency kit on hand and to find an interior room to take shelter.

Those living in mobile homes are urged to stay with friends or relatives in sturdier structures.

Hawkins encourages everyone to shelter in place during the storms and try to stay off the roads.

What to do before a tornado

Knowing what to do before a tornado strikes could keep you and your loved ones safe. Here's how to prepare for the force of nature.

U.S. National Weather Service

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

