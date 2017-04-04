“Brockmire” TV show filmed in Macon to air Wednesday

A TV show filmed at Macon’s Luther Williams Field last summer is set to premiere Wednesday night on IFC.
“Brockmire,” set to air at 10 p.m., is a comedy series about Jim Brockmire, a former Major League Baseball announcer who’s trying to save his career after an on-air breakdown. Brockmire is played by Hank Azaria.
Much of the show was shot in June at the historic ballpark, which will serve as the fictional Morristown Stadium where Brockmire gets back to work calling games.
The first episode, about 30 minutes long, is available to watch online here: “Brockmire” Episode 1.
Luther Williams Field, built in 1929, is America’s second oldest minor league stadium. It has been used as a filming location for other movies over the years including “The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars and Motor Kings, “42” and “Trouble with the Curve.”
