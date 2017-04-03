Man killed while working at Georgia Power’s Plant Scherer

1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery Pause

1:04 See storm damage along I-75 in Monroe County

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

1:21 I-75 wreck survivor tells what she did when airborne car headed for her

1:23 Fun at the Macon Mud Run

0:37 Police find shell casings at scene of boy's shooting

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

1:57 What to do before a tornado

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'