Man killed while working at Georgia Power’s Plant Scherer

A man was killed while working at Georgia Power’s Plant Scherer in Juliette on Saturday, according to officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The man was a contractor and not an employee of Georgia Power, officials at the Atlanta East office told The Telegraph on Monday.
Mike D’Aquino, public information officer for OSHA, said in an email the accident happened about 4:30 p.m. Saturday and the man died from his injuries about 11 p.m.
The federal agency was still investigating the death Monday.
Repeated attempts to reach Monroe County Coroner Joey Proctor and deputy coroner Jason Lott were unsuccessful. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told The Telegraph it was unaware of the death.
